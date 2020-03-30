Big Bo’s BBQ delivers more than two hundred sandwiches to Doctors Hospital

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – On March 27th Bo Chavous of Big Bo’s BBQ, along with his friends, family and other local business cooked and served more than 370 pounds of pull pork to the staff at Doctors Hospital of Augusta. Bo and his family passed out more than 210 full plates of pull pork, and it was all possible through donations.

“I think we raised over one thousand dollars in only two or three days,” said Chavous.

Retired from a career in law enforcement Bo knows how far something as simple as a meal can go.

“I felt like my family needed to step up to help the frontline fighters of the coronavirus,” said Chavous.

“Nurses, doctors , care-givers they are at the hospitals, and they are kind of on the frontline and they don’t have a choice but to be there,” said Aaron Fearneyhough, Pepsi Cola sales manger.

With momentum moving forward, Chavous and his crew look to put in more than twice the effort to as they take on their biggest task yet. The goal set to raise enough money through donations to serve the night staff of Augusta University Medical Center.

“This will be the biggest event we’ve ever done,” said Chavous. “I worked night shift for a long time, you never get the love you”.

To help Big Bo’s BBQ, you can donate to them on FaceBook at Big Bo’s BBQ.