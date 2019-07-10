Big arena news in Barnwell in the form of a big 750K check

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) —- Who says that rural areas can’t have nice things. during the county council meeting, South Carolina state representative Brad Hutto presented a $750,000 for a multipurpose arena.

“It allows citizens who may be looking for different outlets for entertainment, for a recreation facility they can use,” said Hutto. “It enhances the quality of life for everybody.”

After several months of stressing why one is needed, the facility is now one step closer to being built.

“We hope to bring a lot of people, and parking will be one of the greatest things,” said state rep of district 91, Lonnie Hosey. “When I was first approached about this; I said where are you going to park, and where are you going to put it?”

It will be used for live entertainment, space for weddings and will also be the destination to house livestock during hurricanes: the total cost, $2,000,000.

“It is part of the budget process of South Carolina,” said Hutto. “We put in the request for the money, and we had to make a pitch to our budget committees and budget writers.”

Principal Attorney Justin Bamberg told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson the soon to be arena would potentially attract more people to rural South Carolina.

“As big cities grow, a lot of the times the rural communities are left out,” explained Bamberg. “Projects like this are not only aimed at improving the lives of people here but giving those people who want to leave, more of a reason to stay.”

With a portion of the money out of the way; a sub-committee of the county’s recreation committee is looking for the best location.

“They are looking for avenues of recreation in rural South Carolina,” said Hutto. “This is something that will be able to satisfy that need.”

The county administrator says the funds should be available to the county in September and the arena should be in use sometime in 2021.