Biden: US raid in Syria killed top Islamic State leader

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — President Joe Biden says a U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Biden said all Americans involved in the operation returned safety.

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

A damaged room and windows are seen inside a house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

A child shows an empty bullet shell outside a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Military devices are shown outside a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh in Idlib province, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. U.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a successful, large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. Local residents and activists said civilians were also among the dead. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Biden said he would address the American people later Thursday on the raid.

First responders at the scene reported 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

The operation, which residents say lasted over two hours, jolted the sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border