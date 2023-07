BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Bamberg County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Friday, July 28, at about 10 p.m., a half mile west of Earhart on SC 64 Low Country Highway near Mount Pleasant Road.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pickup and a bicyclist were traveling east on SC 64, Low Country Highway. The driver of the truck struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity.