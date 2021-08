AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken that happened 12 days earlier.

The Aiken County Coroner says that at 5:26 a.m. August 16, 43-year-old Edward A. Johnson was riding his bicycle east on Powderhouse Road at East Pine Log when he veered into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet SUV and was struck.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died on Saturday, August 28..

