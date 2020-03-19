BI-LO parent company announces modified hours, jobs, and donated meals for the community

(WJBF) – Today, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local BI-LO stores, has announced immediate actions to better assist the community during this unprecedented time. Announcement highlights include:
- Southeastern Grocers (SEG) to designate a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores
- Local BI-LO stores to expeditiously hire individuals who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs – including those in the hospitality and restaurant industry
- All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling
- SEG Gives Foundation to donate $250,000 to Feeding America® to help provide support to those facing food insecurity
Local Bi-Lo locations:
- 2803 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
- 2512 Tobacco Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
- 3457 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
- 4435 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Clearwater, SC 29822
Local Harvey’s locations:
- 1631 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906