Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience coming to the JBA

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.

It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.

Prices start at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. This world-renowned art experience will be open for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased at vangoghaugusta.com.

WHEN:

May 21 – June 26

Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Final entry 1 hour before closing

WHERE:

James Brown Arena

601 Seventh Street

Augusta, GA 30901

TICKETS: www.vangoghaugusta.com