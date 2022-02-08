Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience coming to the JBA

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh.
Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.
It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.
Prices start at $36.99 for adults and $21.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. This world-renowned art experience will be open for a limited time. Tickets can be purchased at vangoghaugusta.com.
WHEN:
- May 21 – June 26
- Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Monday: Closed
- Final entry 1 hour before closing
WHERE:
- James Brown Arena
- 601 Seventh Street
- Augusta, GA 30901
TICKETS: www.vangoghaugusta.com