Best Buy hiring for the holidays

(CNN) – Electronics retail giant Best Buy says it’s planning to hire thousands of people for the holiday season.

That’s according to a recent posting on the company’s blog.

To find people, best buy is hosting nationwide job fairs this Thursday and Friday from noon to 7pm.

All U.S. stores will participate in best buy’s holiday hiring fair.

The event is very flexible they’re accepting walk-ins or you can reserve an interview spot.

You can apply online or in the store with interviews the same day.

You might even get hired on the spot.