FILE – In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People, on the Texas State University campus in Houston. On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Sanders proposed a sweeping agriculture and rural investment plan to break up big agriculture […]

WASHINGTON (AP/ABC) – Campaign says Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, is canceling events until ‘further notice’.

Sanders remains it the hospital after two stents were successfully inserted.

This is a developing story.