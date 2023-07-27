The Bell Auditorium undergoing major renovations for the first time in 35 years.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s been 35 years since the 83-year-old Bell Auditorium has seen a major renovation. Now those renovations are well underway.

These upgrade are part of a bigger plan. This nearly $18 million project is the first phase in a plan to connect the Bell to the James Brown Arena.

Renovations to the Bell include new restrooms, more concessions, and a new grand lobby. The BMW Club will also be expanded.

Three weeks ago, crews poured the concrete. Now, steel beams are up on the side of the building, framing the grand lobby.

“All the demolition is done inside, the dressing rooms refurbishment and then the new restrooms. Hallelujah the new restrooms are being constructed! So, you should start to see a little bit of a facelift coming soon. And get a roof on it,” said Brad Usry, Vice Chairman of the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

Work on the James Brown Arena is on hold until voters approve a “half cent sales tax” to fund the $250 million it will cost. Usry says it is the best way to do what needs to be done and if it fails the city could lose the JBA altogether.

“40 percent of that money raised from that tax is paid for by people outside of Richmond County. That’s probably the most important fact here. So, the people that will be using this new building will be helping pay for it. And that’s what’s really fair about this way of paying it like this,” Usry explained.

That “half cent sales tax” will be on the ballot this November.

Construction on the Bell Auditorium is expected to be completed by April or May of 2024.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.