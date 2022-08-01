AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Coliseum Authority officials said changes to the Bell will include a new grand lobby on Seventh Street, with more concessions as well as men’s and women’s restrooms on both sides of the venue.

The BMW Club will be expanded – giving people direct access to the bowl.

” It will be more attractive for us to get some newer artists in there and different artists, but the most important thing is the experience for our patrons. For the patrons it will be much nicer,” Vice chairman of the Augusta Coliseum Authority Brad Usry said.

Some people said it could also bring more artists and concerts to the area.

” A lot of entertainers are starting to come to Augusta and that would be a good idea to accommodate patrons that are attending the concerts in the entertainment industry,” Wilbur Gordon said.

Coliseum Authority leaders are also hoping to bring in bigger artists and more revenue.

” If it creates more shows and bigger shows then we will have folks spending more money,” Usry said.

They said it’s the first step in a larger plan for the Bell and James Brown Arena.

” The larger project is to connect the JBA and the Bell and build a whole new James Brown Arena,” Usry said.

Construction is expected to start in April 2023.

Renovations will take about 13 months and should be complete around May 2024.