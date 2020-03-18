Belk stores temporarily closing amid COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN) – Belk has announced they will be temporarily closing their stores through March 30th.

In a statement, the department store chain said, “Based on the guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities, all Belk stores will temporarily closed to customers.”

According to the company’s website the company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and has nearly 300 locations in 16 states.

The CSRA has three locations:

4263 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809

1163 Knox Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

2441 Whiskey Rd #149, Aiken, SC 29803

