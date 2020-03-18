Belk stores temporarily closing amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Belk has announced they will be temporarily closing their stores through March 30th.

In a statement, the department store chain said, “Based on the guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities, all Belk stores will temporarily closed to customers.”

According to the company’s website the company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and has nearly 300 locations in 16 states.

The CSRA has three locations:

  • 4263 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809
  • 1163 Knox Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
  • 2441 Whiskey Rd #149, Aiken, SC 29803

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories