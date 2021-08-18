Belair K-8 School transitions to learn at home model

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Belair K-8 School will transition to a learn at home model due to a rise in COVID-19 activity.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The learn at home model will begin Thursday, August 19 and last through Friday, August 27th. Students will return for in-person instruction Monday, August 30th.

Notification was sent home with students today. Shelf-stable meals will be provided for Belair K-8 families to pick up from the school gym on Friday, August 20th from 8:00 am – 10:00 am and again on Monday, August 23rd from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Richmond County School System will continue to follow guidance from public health officials to make sure proper recommendations are followed and school facilities are properly cleaned and disinfected.