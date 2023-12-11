AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Christmas production by Creative Impressions is set to bring the magic of the season to Augusta’s Maxwell Theater with Behold the Star 2023 on Saturday, December 16.

The group’s mission, catering to teens aged 11 to 18, providing exposure to diverse music genres, and offering training in the arts. With more than 40 students, Creative Impressions has seen significant growth, and their latest event, themed “Christmas Kaleidoscope,” promises a blend of familiar elements and new surprises.

The hour-and-a-half to two-hour performance includes over 20 songs, dances, and presentations. Their upcoming production, “Genius and Chains,” explores the African American experience.

Tickets are available: https://www.creative-impressions.org/

Creative Impressions Artistic Director Trey McLaughlin joined Shawn to share more what you can expect.