AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Every week is a busy week for Golden Harvest Food Bank, whose The Master`s Table soup kitchen serves a free lunch 365 days a year. But Thanksgiving might be their busiest day of the year.

Volunteers arrived early Thanksgiving morning at The Master`s Table at 702 Fenwick Street to prepare the holiday meal.

“Preparation starts out a week out before Thanksgiving,” said The Master’s Table Manager Ladonna Dolemen. “We start cooking about 50 turkeys, probably about four days before. Then we have people come in and they help us cut off 50 of them. Then it’s a couple of days that we do sweet potatoes. We did about 80 pounds of sweet potatoes this year, and then making homemade dressing from scratch. Macaroni and cheese. It’s a week that we take is almost about five days.”

The Master`s Table opened to the public at 11 a.m. and served guests for the next hour, ending at noon.

A spokesperson for Golden Harvest Food Bank says that they had approximately 366 guests at The Master’s Table today for their annual Thanksgiving Day meal.

Thanksgiving is always their most special meal. This year, they were be expecting more families than usual, as they have seen more families seeking assistance in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

This coincides with an increase in those seeking a hot meal from The Master’s Table.

Douglass ” Chef Doug ” Johnson, Executive Chef of The Master’s Table said, “I don’t know [why we are seeing so many people so much]. What I do know is we’re gonna feed these kids today and these families. Yeah, I do know that much. If I don’t know anything else, we’re gonna feed these kids these and these families today.”

The regular volunteers were joined by staff members today from Southern Nuclear and Plant Vogtle who chose to spend their day at the soup kitchen serving the community.

“The volunteers are so helpful,” Dolemen said. “They come in with the spirit of wanting to serve and wanted to give, and they come in and they bring this search. Joy with them so that when our guests come in, they can feel that. And they’re just happy when they feel that they’re able to help somebody and serve them.”

Several groups, including volunteers from the Richmond County Tax Commissioners Office and the Board of Commissioners, have been coming through the soup kitchen since Monday to help get ready for the Thanksgiving meal – everything from slicing turkey to cutting up sweet potatoes.

Return Volunteer Yelena Tramontana told WJBF that her reason for coming back to help was simple: “I like to give back to the community. I like to help people and see that something that I do will go a long way.”