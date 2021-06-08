Beerfest returns to the JBA in August 2021

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – KICKS99, HD98.3 and Spectra are pleased to announce the Seventh Annual Augusta Beerfest presented by Recteq.

Hosting over 125 beers from some of the best breweries in the country, Augusta Beerfest No. 7 will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at James Brown Arena from 3pm – 6pm.

General Admission tickets are $35 in advance, $45 at the door and VIP Tickets are $75. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.AECTix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

Entry into Beerfest is 21 and up only.

VIP tickets include 2:00pm early entry, one souvenir tasting cup, food provided by Mellow Mushroom and access to specialty beers not available in General Admission.

General Admission tickets include one souvenir tasting cup, and access to all the beer you can sample. Beer enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to mingle with local brew masters and brewers from all over the region.

Free designated driver tickets available at The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

VIP DD tickets available for $20. This ticket includes food and soft drinks in the VIP area.

Local food trucks will be on-site providing food for purchase.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Email Katie.berube@spectraxp.com or call 706-262-4566.