AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted for breach of trust by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to ACSO, 34-year-old Ciera Shawnta Burno was last seen in the 2000 block of Siesta Lane in South Carolina.

The suspect is described as a Black female with brown hair and eyes. She also stands 5 ‘2 and weighs 153 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.