AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Beech Island man is recovering after being shot by his employer according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Dequan Dukes

Reports say the victim got into an argument with Corderro Burley, his employer, and Anthony Dequan, the victim’s own son, over checks and money.

The incident happened July 20th on the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Drive.

Corderro Burley

In the midst of the dispute, Anthony Dequan allegedly began waving a gun, though not pointing it at anyone specific.

That’s when the victim went to get in his car to leave.

While the victim was attempting to leave, Burley allegedly tired to open the car door twice, but the victim slammed it shut.

The victim then told police that Burley pulled out a gun and fired one shot…which hit the victim in his back, between the should blades.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Corderro Burley and 28-year-old Anthony Dequan Dukes.

Both men are wanted for Aggravated Assault and are considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

If you know anything about the incident in question or the location of these men, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.