Beech Island boil water advisory

BEECH ISLAND, Sc (WJBF) – Beech Island Rural Community Water District advises some customers to boil their water due to a water main break.

Water is now off for residents living in the area of Old Jackson Highway from Old Nail to Hollow Creek, including Steinek Drive and Foreman Road.

Workers are repairing the damages and will have the water back on as soon as possible.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However because of loss of pressure the potential for contamination exist. Therefore, as a precautionary measure the customers in the listed affected areas are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Also any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used.

