EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Because Butterflies R Blue, Inc. aims to decrease the number of “at risk girls” in the Augusta area by building self-esteem, education, and mentoring. They strive to decrease teen pregnancy, increase school attendance and performance and decrease negative stigmas surrounding what we identify as “at risk girls.” The overall goal is to positively impact the “at risk” girls in our community to insight into personal change to become strong, independent women.

Shonta Bradley and Letitia “Tish” DeChant joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the Because Butterflies R Blue, Inc. fundraising event.