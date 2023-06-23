AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Beats on Broad is back for another year during Pride Week, here in Augusta.

There’s just one more hour until people fill the Common for the party, they tell me, they’ve been looking forward to all week long.

“If you’ve never been before, love somebody, hug somebody, show up, show out,” Augusta Pride President Michael Barnard Jenkins said.

It’s the mission for the Augusta Pride organization, and Friday night’s festivities echoes that same message.

“Beats on Broad is really a celebration of life, diversity, and individuality,” Beats on Broad Volunteer Sierra Campbell said.

Volunteers for Beats on Broad are excited for the chance to help and participate in the fun.

“It’s really fun, it’s like the biggest party of the year. There’s dancing, there’s music, there’s all kind of food– they got a beer tent going– so you’re bound to have a good time,” Campbell said.

Augusta Pride President Michael Barnard Jenkins tells me while it’s a time to let loose, the reason for these interactive events is for community awareness.

“Whether it be a job, whether it be a church, there’s all kind of LGBTQ-friendly places in Augusta that you may not know of. If you need HIV testing, Project Impact’s gonna be out here. Maybe you’re interested in prep– they’re gonna be doing all kinds of things out here, not just merchandise sales but our resources for our community as well,” Jenkins said.

Still the dance will continue through the night– rain or shine– and event guests and leaders believe this year will be one for the books.

“Get some Lady Gaga ‘Rain on Me,’ and we’ll have fun,” Campbell said.

If you like food, music, and fun, and don’t mind staying up all night doing so, you probably won’t want to miss this.