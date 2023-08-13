(WJBF) — As temperatures rise across the U.S. over the next week, extreme heat can be particularly dangerous for older loved ones and neighbors.

While too much heat is dangerous at any age, as we age, our bodies lose the ability to adequately respond to heat, according to the National Institutes of Health.

As a result, older adults are at increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and cramps.

Camille Wolfe with Home Instead joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share some essential tips to help older adults and their families stay safe during the current heat wave.