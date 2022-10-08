RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those receiving SNAP benefits will be seeing more money hit their accounts after a planned increase announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture went into effect on Oct. 1.

According to the USDA, the recent adjustment results from an annual increase to account for a higher cost of living and higher food costs.

The increase means the maximum amount allocated to single beneficiaries each month has risen to $281. The USDA said a family of two would see an estimated increase of $57 per month, and a family of four is estimated to see around $104 more per month.

Those receiving SNAP benefits will be seeing more money hit their accounts after a planned increase announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture went into effect on Oct. 1. 2022. (Photo: United States Department of Agriculture)

The USDA said the increase will “help ensure that SNAP benefits for low-income Americans keep pace with inflation.”