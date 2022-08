BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted woman.

Authorities say 54-year-old Michelle Walker posted nude photographs of another person on the internet.

They say she knows she is wanted but does not wish to turn herself in.

Police believe Walker may be in North Augusta, S.C.

If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.