BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted, missing man.

59-year-old Derrick Young is wanted by the BCSO, but is also a missing person.

Police say he went to a nearby gas station to put gas in his mother’s car on May 27th, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Young may be driving a red 2006 Jeep Commander with GA Tag: TJZ 058.

If anyone has any information about Young’s whereabouts, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.