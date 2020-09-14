BCSO searching for suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in identifying the individuals operating the pictured vehicle who were observed cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles at area dealerships.

The occupants appear to be three black males.

Any information regarding this vehicle or the individuals responsible for the thefts can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.