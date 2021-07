WAYNESBORO (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in locating Portia Lakendra Nesbitt.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The 35-year old went missing from the Waynesboro area on July 26th.

If you know of Ms. Nesbitt’s whereabouts, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.