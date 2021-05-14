BCSO searching for missing teenager

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

16-year old Ashanti Crawford was last seen being dropped off at Burke County High School around 6:00 p.m. on May 13th.

Ashanti was wearing light blue jeans, a black shirt, and flip-flops.

It is believe she left school grounds and is still in the Waynesboro area.

If you know where she is, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-6633 or (706) 554-2133.