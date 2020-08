GRRENVILLE, Sc (WJBF) —Today Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie in the upstate and midlands of South Carolina and other select areas: Toast-Yay!™, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in delicious icing and full of flavor in every bite.

Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities. When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will give consumers a new way to celebrate joy, alongside other favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.