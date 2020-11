BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to locate Derrell Henry Tucker III.

Tucker is wanted for Aggravated Stalking.

Any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

