BURKE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new law enforcement program is helping to keep your teenage boy out of trouble.

Friday is your last chance to sign up for the free, all day seminar being held by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

It’ll be Tuesday, June 21st, from 8am until 3pm and includes a tour of the detention center.

This is for males ages 13 to 17.