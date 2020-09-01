BCSO and Waynesboro PD investigating a shooting that lead to a head-on collision

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Waynesboro Police Department are working together on a shooting investigation.

The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Veterans Memorial Bypass and Gary Way.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man that had shot several times.

Police say it appears the victim attempted to get to safety following the shooting. As a result, he drove through the median of the bypass, crossed two lanes of traffic and hit a vehicle head on as it was attempting to exit Gary Way.

Officials believe the suspect (unknown description) pulled along side the victim’s vechicle and began shooting.

Both victims in this case are said to be in good condition and have been transported to both Burke Medical Center in Waynesboro and the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of their injuries.

At this time the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is actively working this case and details are limited.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

