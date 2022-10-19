RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a possibility that a battery plant could be coming to Augusta.

According to the Department of Energy, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock announced on Wednesday that Solvay Specialty Polymers is a recipient of a grant that is worth over $178 million through the Battery Materials Processing and Battery Component Manufacturing & Recycling program, a program which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

According to the official press release, Senator Reverend Warnock says he encouraged Jennifer Granholm, the Department of Energy Secretary, to support funding for the facility in Augusta to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.

Officials say this facility will be used to manufacture electric battery-grade binders and separator coatings, a crucial component for lithium-ion batteries used for electric vehicles.

“I was proud to fight for and help secure the $178 million needed for this new facility, and I’ll continue to work closely with businesses looking to start or expand in Georgia to secure critical investments that will help create local, good-paying jobs,” says Senator Reverend Warnock.

Officials say this potential battery plant could bring 600 jobs to Richmond County: 500 construction jobs and 100 manufacturing jobs.