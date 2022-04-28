BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF)– The ribbon taking visitors back more than 100 years was cut in Blythe Thursday, April 28th.

Bath Gardens was once a resort that hosted presidents and national figures just south of Augusta.

For more information about Bath Gardens, Out There Somewhere, click here.

The property began to fall into disrepair in the 1970’s, but the memory and heart of the owner’s grandaughter has brought it back to life. Catherine Boardman Fleming is the Founder and Chairwoman of Bath Gardens Foundation.

“I am hoping people will simply enjoy it, I also we got to raise money to maintain it so we will be renting it for weddings and corporate events, we would love to have the movie industry come out and consider filming out here, it could be a lovely sight”

Click here for Catherine Fleming interview.

The event featured the Davidson Fine Arts School Chorale, under the direction of Phillip Streetman, singing the Star Spangled Banner and Georgia on My Mind; dancers Sol Tucker and Gianna White from the Jessye Norman School of the Arts; the Hephzibah High School marching band, under the direction of Vanessa Smith; and the Academy of Richmond County JROTC Cadets.

Guests enjoyed a luncheon following the ribbon cutting and time walking around the gardens.

The special celebration was coordinated and produced by Augusta event planner, Clyde Farr. WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery and Brad Means served as emcees for the ribbon cutting program.