BATESBURG, SC (WJBF) – A Batesburg man has died after an accident involving an ATV.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the accident occurred on private property on Holder Road near Hadden Road in the Batesburg area of Aiken County at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

23-year-old Dryth R. Fulmer, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a slight embankment causing the vehicle to overturn. Fulmer was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

Two other occupants in the ATV were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.