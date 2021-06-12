Batesburg man charged in shooting that killed child

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies have arrested a Batesburg man accused of firing shots during a gang-related shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and wounded another girl.

29-year-old Quayshaun Xzander Clark, of Batesburg, is charged with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to arrest warrants. “Based on evidence collected at the scene and information detectives gathered during interviews, Clark fired a high-caliber gun, known as a Draco, multiple times into a home on Madera Road the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting.” According to Koon, Clark can also be seen in a social media video at the scene before the shooting.

“Deputies arrested Clark Friday afternoon after community tips led them to a home in Gilbert,” Koon said. “Our work on this case continues. We encourage anyone with more information to come forward and share the tips they have with Crimestoppers.”

The girl has been identified as Tashya Michelle Jay, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Another girl was also shot during the incident in the 700 block of Madera Road near Batesburg-Leesville. She was taken to the hospital. Her medical team expects her to recover, according to detectives.

“Deputies got to the scene about 10:40 after receiving reports of several shots fired,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “There were a lot of people on scene as there was a party happening near the home where the two girls were shot. Batesburg-Leesville officers helped us secure the scene so we could start collecting evidence.”

Multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire, according to Koon.

“Investigators worked through the night and continue to do everything they can to generate some information on who was involved in this,” Koon said. “Witnesses told us early on they thought this was gang-related. We hope community members will come forward and share tips with us as they find out about what happened.”