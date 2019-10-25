Batesburg-Leesville Police are investigating a double murder

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, Sc (WJBF) – The Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, along with State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, is investigating a double homicide that happened October 11th.

Around 9:15pm Batesburg-Leesville Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they found 26-year old Daniel Nathanial Robinson and 33-year-old Richard DeQuincy Broadwater dead from gunshot wounds.

No other information is available.

If you have any information on this crime call the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department at 803-532-4408.

Or you can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crimestoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

