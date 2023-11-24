AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- Some folks woke up early Friday morning to shop, while others never even went to sleep, ready to hit the stores for Black Friday Shopping. Bria Smith spent the morning with some shoppers.

“When the line’s long like that and the people in here, time goes faster, you just try to get them in and out,” Employee Lawahnna Hairston said.

Doors at Bass Pro Shops opened at five in the morning, and shoppers knew exactly what they were waiting for.

“I just bought a brand-new bow last night, so I had to come and get some arrows that weren’t cut already ‘cause I got a little bigger. So, you gotta adjust, and then I got some luminox so my arrows glow and then I also got some broadheads,” Shopper Jaydon Raymond said.

While it was Jaydon Raymond’s first time Black Friday shopping, he knew he had to show up early. He and his friends arrived at 10 pm Thanksgiving Day.

“We were all tired of waiting and we needed some energy drinks and go to the restroom so I had one of them hop in my truck and just go to the gas station, came back chatting it up; pretty cool guys.”

But others like Lawahnna Hairston aren’t so new. She’s spent the last 10 years working for what used to be Cabela’s and has experienced many Black Friday events.

“Each Black Friday is different, it really is. It’s getting better now since covid– that affected a lot of people. They didn’t want to be a group of people, so it’s better than what it was.”

With more than 100 people lined up from doors to the sides of the building, Bass Pro Shop store manager Chad Joyner says he was impressed with the turnout this year.

“It’s our commitment to deliver world-class service to the customers that shop with us. So, we’re very passionate about taking care of the folks who take care of us. So, we’re always excited to be able to do special events for the customers.”

Just because Black Friday is 24-hours, doesn’t mean sales end at the end of the day.

“We got sales going on all day, through the weekend. So, great deals from every aspect of the outdoors– men and women. Great deals in hunting and firearms, camo, camping clothing. So, flannel for the family for 9.98 and some deals up to 1300 dollars off in different fish finders,” Joyner said.

Sales are going on throughout the day– so be sure to head over to your favorite stores for some fun Black Friday finds.