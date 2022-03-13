BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — A Barnwell County woman now has the highest civilian honor in South Carolina.

Peggy Kirkland was presented the Order of the Palmetto Saturday, March 12. The award recognizes a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions nationally or statewide.

At least 50 people came from as far as Philadelphia to celebrate Kikrland’s accomplishment.

She says that it’s great to be given flowers while still living. “I never do it to get recognized. I just always say to God, be the glory. If I can help someone as I pass through each and every day, my living will not be in vain.”













Her son 1st Sgt. Eric Kirkland got the ball rolling. “When I learned of the award, and I saw all of the characteristics, I immediately went to work. I reached out to an abundance of people to get letters and Governor McMaster, actually read it and decided that he agreed with us that she is a phenomenal woman, and she was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, which I think is truly phenomenal,” he said.

Ms. Kirkland is the Initiative Coordinator at the South Carolina Regional Housing Authority #3.