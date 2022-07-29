BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell Angels All-Star softball team is heading to Alexandria, Louisiana, for the Dixie Youth Softball World Series.
The city sent them off to the game in style Thursday evening.
Photojournalist: Regynal McKie
by: D.V. Wise
Posted:
Updated:
BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell Angels All-Star softball team is heading to Alexandria, Louisiana, for the Dixie Youth Softball World Series.
The city sent them off to the game in style Thursday evening.
Photojournalist: Regynal McKie