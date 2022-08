BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville.

The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County Detention Center to await bond and the juvenile was released to his parent on a custodial promise.