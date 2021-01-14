Suspicious death under investigation in Barnwell County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death on the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston.

71-year-old William D. Simmons of Walden Hills Circle in Augusta, Ga. was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 on the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston, South Carolina.

An autopsy will be performed.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.