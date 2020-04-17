Shooting victim discovered in Barnwell identified

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person whose body was found on Monday, April 13. The victim is identified as Isiah L. Thomas, 20, of Barnwell.

“The autopsy confirmed that Mr. Thomas died of gunshot wounds,” Officials say.

Thomas’ body was discovered by a Barnwell Police Officer at around 2 p.m. in the power line between Corley Heights Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza.

We’re told the officer was doing a follow-up investigation of a missing person.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Dept., and SLED.