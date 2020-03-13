No cases of coronavirus in Barnwell County, officials say

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A rumor circulating social media concerning a case of the coronavirus in Barnwell County is inaccurate, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Corona Virus has touched down in Bwell county yall be safe! Wash yo hands,” the social media post said.

“DHEC has no reports of any confirmed cases in Barnwell County, to date,” officials told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

We’re told the agency is continuing to monitor, assess and respond to cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

New positive cases are expected to be updated on the agency’s COVID-19 webpage.