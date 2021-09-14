Former Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy charged with domestic violence

BARNWELL, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators arrested a former Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on charges of domestic violence.

25-year-old Ian Seaborne Warren was charged with second-degree domestic violence for incidents that occurred between March 2020 and July 2021.

According to the police report, Warren allegedly threatened to kill the victim and her family. He also reportedly attempted to take her cell phone and pulled her off the bed onto the floor by her legs while she was pregnant. The victim said Warren repeatedly pushed, pulled and shoved her during arguments. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim on multiple occasions. These accidents reportedly took place while the victim lived with Warren.

Warren was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.