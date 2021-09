BARNWELL, SC (WJBF) – Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Williams has died.

According to a post on the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Williams just began his career in February 2021. The Sheriff’s Office remembers Williams in this post.

According to the 29-year-old’s obituary, funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel.