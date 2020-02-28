Barnwell County working to repair dirt roads affected by recent flooding

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more about Barnwell County’s focus on dirt roads in the area following recent flooding.

Officials say Barnwell County Public Works has purchased $20,000 in materials, including railroad ballast rock and crush and run gravel, to repair wash-outs and to prevent future ones.

The county has 316 dirt roads comprised of 150 miles.

Ninety percent of the county’s dirt roads are passable. Officials hope by Monday, March 2 to report all but one county dirt road passable.

“Spanish Moss, off Hwy 37, needs to dry out more,” they say.

Thousand tons of crushed asphalt was ordered in October 2019 for $14,000. Seventy percent has been used and the department anticipates the remainder to be used in the next two weeks.