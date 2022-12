BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam.

Authorities say residents are receiving official-looking mail from “Tax Processing Unit, Barnwell County, Public Judgement Records.” The letter threatens wage garnishments and property liens due to failure to pay a tax debt.

Officers say there is no such unit.

This is a scam.

Throw away the letter and do not send any money to them.