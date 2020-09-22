Barnwell County man charged with Murder

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Monday, agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Monday charged a man in connection with the August 16th shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in Olar, Sc.
Craddock was found dead in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road.
35-year old Dean Troy Stevens was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Violent Crime.
Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.
