Barnwell County man charged with Murder

BARNWELL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Monday, agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Monday charged a man in connection with the August 16th shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in Olar, Sc.

Craddock was found dead in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road.

35-year old Dean Troy Stevens was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Violent Crime.

Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

