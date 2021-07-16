Barnwell County Law Enforcement Expo scheduled for Saturday

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its first-ever Barnwell County Law Enforcement Expo.

The event will take place July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Barnwell County Veterans Memorial Park at 11094 Ellenton Street in Barnwell, S.C.

The public will be able to see state-of-the-art law enforcement equipment from more than 30 agencies across the state of South Carolina and hands-on demonstrations

All children attending will have a meal, with 500 hotdogs and 500 hamburgers donated by the South Carolina Housing Authority.

The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the 30 law enforcement agencies across the state, 20 community organizations, non-profits, and community outreach programs will be present and providing resources and information for those interested. Five colleges and universities will be there to answer questions for those interested in attending, going back to college, or expanding their education.